A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai'an in Jiangsu province on 6 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Banking & Finance

China’s currency is poised for its worst month on record after weakening beyond the barrier of 7 yuan per US dollar

  • The Chinese currency has plummeted 3.9 per cent this month, the biggest loss since January 1994, when the modern exchange rate regime was adopted
  • The slump past the 7 level for the first time since the financial crisis comes as US-China trade tensions escalate
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:51pm, 27 Aug, 2019

A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai'an in Jiangsu province on 6 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump claimed China had contacted “our top people”, hinting at a follow-up to last month’s talks, in which the US’ Robert Lighthizer (left) and Steven Mnuchin (centre) met China’s Liu He (right). Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Beijing casts doubt on state of trade talks after Donald Trump says it wanted a deal

  • Foreign ministry ‘not aware’ of weekend phone calls in which US president said China asked to ‘get back to the table’
  • The two sides are in contact only at a technical level, state media editor says
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 2:24pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump claimed China had contacted “our top people”, hinting at a follow-up to last month’s talks, in which the US’ Robert Lighthizer (left) and Steven Mnuchin (centre) met China’s Liu He (right). Photo: AFP
