The HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

HSBC refunds up to HK$20,000 in interest payments to small Hong Kong businesses to help them cope with trade war, protests

  • SMEs in two loan schemes will get back what they paid between March and August, up to a maximum of HK$20,000 each
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 4:56pm, 28 Aug, 2019

The HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: more than two dozen arrests after chaotic day of protests in Hong Kong, as police are attacked with petrol bombs and tear gas is fired

  • Protesters throw two petrol bombs at police in Telford Plaza in Kowloon Bay while officers outside Ngau Tau Kok Police Station fire tear gas after being targeted with projectiles
  • Approved march starts with stand-off at MTR station as rail operator suspends services, drawing ire of residents; event follows earlier failed protest bid to disrupt transport links to airport 
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:07am, 25 Aug, 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:07am, 25 Aug, 2019

