The HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC refunds up to HK$20,000 in interest payments to small Hong Kong businesses to help them cope with trade war, protests
- SMEs in two loan schemes will get back what they paid between March and August, up to a maximum of HK$20,000 each
