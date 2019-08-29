Channels

Protesters clash with police in Tsuen Wan. The volatile demonstrations in Hong Kong have damaged confidence in the city’s financial markets. Photo: Xinhua
Banking & Finance

Three firms file for IPO in Hong Kong, suggesting a thawing of sentiment as protests run into 12th week

  • Jiumaojiu International Holdings, a ‘fast-fashion’ restaurant chain, furniture maker Huisen Household, and Superdata Software submitted IPO applications on Wednesday night
  • Fund raisers may be becoming ‘numb’ to the protests, which are heading towards the three-month mark
Topic |   IPO
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 2:36pm, 29 Aug, 2019

Protesters clash with police in Tsuen Wan. The volatile demonstrations in Hong Kong have damaged confidence in the city's financial markets. Photo: Xinhua
Air China has a substantial stake in Cathay Pacific, a fact that the airline should have put to Beijing before capitulating to its demands. Photo: AFP
Letters

Cathay Pacific’s capitulation to Beijing over the Hong Kong protests lets down employees and customers

  • Employees must continue to exercise their right to take part in peaceful demonstrations on their own time and seek jobs elsewhere if they are suppressed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Letters

Letters  

Updated: 6:20am, 27 Aug, 2019

Air China has a substantial stake in Cathay Pacific, a fact that the airline should have put to Beijing before capitulating to its demands. Photo: AFP
