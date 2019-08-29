Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A view of the Shekou harbour in the Qianhai and Shekou areas in Shenzhen on February 26, 2015. Photo: Xinhua
Banking & Finance

China’s regulator relaxes currency conversion rules throughout Shenzhen, sharpening city’s edge in Greater Bay Area

  • Under a pilot programme, effective within the city limits of Shenzhen, foreign currencies will be allowed to be convertible into the yuan without prior permission by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
  • The approvals system will involve spot checks, a change from the previous process that required every currency conversion to be pre-approved, according to Chinese media reports
Topic |   Yuan
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 6:27pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of the Shekou harbour in the Qianhai and Shekou areas in Shenzhen on February 26, 2015. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.