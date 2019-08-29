A view of the Shekou harbour in the Qianhai and Shekou areas in Shenzhen on February 26, 2015. Photo: Xinhua
China’s regulator relaxes currency conversion rules throughout Shenzhen, sharpening city’s edge in Greater Bay Area
- Under a pilot programme, effective within the city limits of Shenzhen, foreign currencies will be allowed to be convertible into the yuan without prior permission by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
- The approvals system will involve spot checks, a change from the previous process that required every currency conversion to be pre-approved, according to Chinese media reports
Topic | Yuan
