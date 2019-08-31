On May 22, 1989 Hong Kong stock prices suffered their heftiest one-day fall since the 1987 crash as waves of panic selling, prompted by the political crisis in China, swept through the local stock market. Pictured are anxious investors watching share prices plunge. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong stock exchange moves to embrace volatility curbs to protect against ‘fat finger’ mistakes, big share price swings
- Hang Seng Index dropped 33.33 per cent on a single day on ‘Black Monday’, October 19, 1987
- Hong Kong exchange now looking at greatly expanding number of stocks under volatility curbs
Topic | HKEX
