The Exchange Fund was HK$4.138 trillion at the end of July. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s banking system holds up, as financial war chest expands and capital remains even if protest rallies deter tourists

  • The size of the Exchange Fund grew by 0.02 per cent, or an increment of HK$700 million, to HK$4.138 trillion at the end of July, according to data by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
  • The financial system’s aggregate balance, an indicator of banking liquidity, dipped by 0.06 per cent in July to HK$54.24 billion from a month earlier
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 6:56pm, 30 Aug, 2019

