An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on July 19. Photo: Associated Press
China shares climb on improved trade sentiment, while Hong Kong stocks weighed down by protests
- Shanghai Composite Index rises 1.3 per cent, while tech heavy ChiNext jumps 2.6 per cent
- In Hong Kong, shares of MTR sank, leaving it down 21 per cent from its July 18 high
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
