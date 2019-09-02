Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The new-look notes capture the essence of the elaborate stage shows. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Banking & Finance

Cantonese opera features on new HK$100 banknotes launched by HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) on Tuesday

  • Hong Kong’s note-issuing banks launch banknotes featuring designs that evoke the spirit of the ancient performing art
  • Images include a princess in a Chinese wedding gown with her new husband and young lovers in a garden
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 6:59pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The new-look notes capture the essence of the elaborate stage shows. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.