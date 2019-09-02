The new-look notes capture the essence of the elaborate stage shows. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cantonese opera features on new HK$100 banknotes launched by HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) on Tuesday
- Hong Kong’s note-issuing banks launch banknotes featuring designs that evoke the spirit of the ancient performing art
- Images include a princess in a Chinese wedding gown with her new husband and young lovers in a garden
