Pedestrians at a street crossing in Central, Hong Kong’s main business district. Photo: Fung Chang
MPF’s stocks funds returned 7 per cent average loss in August as Hong Kong’s market was buffeted by trade war and street rallies
- The MPF’s Hong Kong equity funds returned 6.6 per cent in average losses last month, the worst performers out of all the pension fund’s asset-allocation options
- Bonds outperformed all options, as investors sought refuge in fixed-income financial instruments amid a turbulent equities market
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
Topic | Hong Kong protests
