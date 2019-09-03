Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pedestrians at a street crossing in Central, Hong Kong’s main business district. Photo: Fung Chang
Banking & Finance

MPF’s stocks funds returned 7 per cent average loss in August as Hong Kong’s market was buffeted by trade war and street rallies

  • The MPF’s Hong Kong equity funds returned 6.6 per cent in average losses last month, the worst performers out of all the pension fund’s asset-allocation options
  • Bonds outperformed all options, as investors sought refuge in fixed-income financial instruments amid a turbulent equities market
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 4:04pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians at a street crossing in Central, Hong Kong’s main business district. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations

  • This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
  • Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Enoch Yiu  

Sandy Li  

Eric Ng  

Updated: 10:44am, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.