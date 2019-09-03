A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on August 30. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng extends losing streak to second day amid uncertainty over trade war, end to protests
- MTR closes with small gains, but has fallen about 20 per cent in six weeks
- Hang Seng would enter bear market if it drops another 5.5 per cent
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
