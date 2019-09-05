Channels

A police officer holds up a can of pepper spray as he searches a Mass Transit Railway train during a protest at Po Lam in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

In drama-packed day in Hong Kong stock market, big gainers in Wednesday’s ‘olive branch’ surge fall while derivatives trading is suspended over ‘connectivity’

  • MTR, Cathay Pacific, Sa Sa International see losses after big gains on Wednesday
  • US, China will talk trade next month and Beijing signals monetary easing, boosting mainland shares
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Deb Price  

Updated: 6:04pm, 5 Sep, 2019

A protester attacks the station supervisor at Po Lam MTR station. Photo: Chris Lau
Politics

Hong Kong protesters attack MTR station supervisor and leave him needing hospital treatment for hand and neck injuries

  • Man suffers neck and hand injures after incident at Po Lam MTR station
  • Protesters again vandalise ticket machines and entry gates
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 5:01pm, 5 Sep, 2019

A protester attacks the station supervisor at Po Lam MTR station. Photo: Chris Lau
