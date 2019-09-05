A police officer holds up a can of pepper spray as he searches a Mass Transit Railway train during a protest at Po Lam in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
In drama-packed day in Hong Kong stock market, big gainers in Wednesday’s ‘olive branch’ surge fall while derivatives trading is suspended over ‘connectivity’
- MTR, Cathay Pacific, Sa Sa International see losses after big gains on Wednesday
- US, China will talk trade next month and Beijing signals monetary easing, boosting mainland shares
A protester attacks the station supervisor at Po Lam MTR station. Photo: Chris Lau
Hong Kong protesters attack MTR station supervisor and leave him needing hospital treatment for hand and neck injuries
- Man suffers neck and hand injures after incident at Po Lam MTR station
- Protesters again vandalise ticket machines and entry gates
