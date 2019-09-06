A chemist shop near Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district. The area has been affected by protests that have roiled the city for three months now. Photo: Xinhua
Citi cuts Hong Kong GDP growth forecast for fourth time this year, says retail and tourism could take months to recover
- Bank cuts forecast for GDP growth to 0.6 per cent for 2019, 1.4 per cent for 2020
- Hong Kong’s retail and tourism sectors have suffered ‘visible damage’, lender says
