Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central on 30 May 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong Stock Exchange said its website was hacked while it halted derivatives trading to fix unrelated software bug

  • The open-access website of the HKEX was hacked yesterday, the second such cyberattack since August 2011
  • An unrelated software bug in the vendor-supplied trading platform, which forced the exchange to suspend derivatives trading yesterday, has been isolated and fixed
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 1:08pm, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central on 30 May 2019. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.