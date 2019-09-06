Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central on 30 May 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong Stock Exchange said its website was hacked while it halted derivatives trading to fix unrelated software bug
- The open-access website of the HKEX was hacked yesterday, the second such cyberattack since August 2011
- An unrelated software bug in the vendor-supplied trading platform, which forced the exchange to suspend derivatives trading yesterday, has been isolated and fixed
Topic | HKEX
