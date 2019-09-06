Signage for Hong Kong International Terminal (HIT), a unit of CK Hutchison Holdings, on gantry cranes at Container Terminal 9 at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal in Hong Kong on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s Straits Times Index kicks out Li Ka-shing’s port trust as US-China trade war crimps stock’s value by 84 per cent
- The market value of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust has plummeted by 84 per cent since its 2011 initial public offering
- That stock’s capitalisation at US$1.4 billion is the lowest among the 30 members of the Straits Times Index
Topic | Hutchison Whampoa
