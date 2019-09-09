Construction cranes stand near skyscrapers in the City of London. Applications for so-called tier-1 investor visas to the UK by ultra-wealthy Chinese jumped by more than half in the first quarter of 2019. Photo: AFP
Wealthy Chinese apply to move to the UK at the highest rate since 2014 as the trade war puts them off the US
- Trade war escalation and a weak pound are driving a spike in applications to emigrate to the UK from mainland China, say analysts
- Portugal, Cyprus, Turkey are emerging as destinations too, as rich Chinese seek new homes amid prolonged trade tension, industry insiders say
Topic | US-China trade war
Construction cranes stand near skyscrapers in the City of London. Applications for so-called tier-1 investor visas to the UK by ultra-wealthy Chinese jumped by more than half in the first quarter of 2019. Photo: AFP
China’s exports to the United States in August totalled US$37.3 billion and imports US$10.35 billion, for a trade surplus of US$26.95 billion. Photo: Reuters
China’s exports fell unexpectedly in August as US trade war continues to slam industrial economy
- Shipments dropped 1 per cent despite analysts forecasting further growth after 3.3 per cent rise in July
- Imports remain cause of concern for Beijing after falling 5.6 per cent in August, meaning they have only grown in one month in 2019
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s exports to the United States in August totalled US$37.3 billion and imports US$10.35 billion, for a trade surplus of US$26.95 billion. Photo: Reuters