Construction cranes stand near skyscrapers in the City of London. Applications for so-called tier-1 investor visas to the UK by ultra-wealthy Chinese jumped by more than half in the first quarter of 2019. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Wealthy Chinese apply to move to the UK at the highest rate since 2014 as the trade war puts them off the US

  • Trade war escalation and a weak pound are driving a spike in applications to emigrate to the UK from mainland China, say analysts
  • Portugal, Cyprus, Turkey are emerging as destinations too, as rich Chinese seek new homes amid prolonged trade tension, industry insiders say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 10:50pm, 9 Sep, 2019

China’s exports to the United States in August totalled US$37.3 billion and imports US$10.35 billion, for a trade surplus of US$26.95 billion. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s exports fell unexpectedly in August as US trade war continues to slam industrial economy

  • Shipments dropped 1 per cent despite analysts forecasting further growth after 3.3 per cent rise in July
  • Imports remain cause of concern for Beijing after falling 5.6 per cent in August, meaning they have only grown in one month in 2019
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

William Zheng  

Updated: 11:30am, 9 Sep, 2019

