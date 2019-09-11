Protestors leave after lighting fires on a road during a rally in Hong Kong on September 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Social unrest won’t stop Hong Kong playing a key role in China’s belt and road strategy, say business leaders
- Delegates at Belt and Road Summit insist Hong Kong’s ‘significant’ role in Beijing’s global trade growth initiative is intact despite political turmoil
Allan Zeman (second left), chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, Witman Hung (second right), principal liaison officer for Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority and Tony Verb (right), co-founder and partner at GreaterBay Venture & Advisors, take part in a panel discussion titled ‘The competition conundrum’, at the South China Morning Post’s China Conference, on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Enough opportunities for Hong Kong’s youth in Greater Bay Area, but it’s not the answer to the city’s problems, says Allan Zeman
- Beijing needs one country, two systems as it has worked well so far, Allan Zeman says at the China Conference
- Other participants in the panel discussion also say that Hong Kong’s youth must not be forced to seek work in the mainland
