Panda-shaped snow sculptures at Jingyuetan, in Changchun, northeast Jilin province. Jilin Transportation Investment Group said that it plans to skip the call option on its 1.5 billion yuan perpetual note and will instead pay an increased coupon of around 8 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
Defaults among lower tier government-backed bond issuers in China could rise as US$560 billion matures in next two years
- Risk profile of bond issuers varies as it depends on the strength of the government backing the note
- Moody’s expects offshore LGFV bond issuance in 2019 to exceed last year’s record US$22 billion
