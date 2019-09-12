An employee views a FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group's offices in London on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s bold bid for LSE faces the scrutiny of global regulators, adding kinks to its arduous approval process
- The LSE’s clearing house unit LCH serves 13 government debt markets around the world, clearing half of the world’s interest rate swaps and is the second-largest clearing house for bonds and repos
- That subjects a takeover of the LSE to the scrutiny of regulators in France, Germany, Italy and the US, not to mention the UK’s government
Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central on 30 May 2019. Photo: Warton Li
HKEX makes US$36.6 billion surprise bid to take over London Stock Exchange to grow into a global financial marketplace
- HKEX made an indicative offer to pay £83.61 per LSE share in cash and stock for the London bourse operator, valuing it at £29.6 billion
- The takeover would be the HKEX’s second overseas acquisition by after its 2012 purchase of the London Metal Exchange
