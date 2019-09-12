Channels

An employee views a FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group's offices in London on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s bold bid for LSE faces the scrutiny of global regulators, adding kinks to its arduous approval process

  • The LSE’s clearing house unit LCH serves 13 government debt markets around the world, clearing half of the world’s interest rate swaps and is the second-largest clearing house for bonds and repos
  • That subjects a takeover of the LSE to the scrutiny of regulators in France, Germany, Italy and the US, not to mention the UK’s government
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:04pm, 12 Sep, 2019

An employee views a FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group's offices in London on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central on 30 May 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Companies

HKEX makes US$36.6 billion surprise bid to take over London Stock Exchange to grow into a global financial marketplace

  • HKEX made an indicative offer to pay £83.61 per LSE share in cash and stock for the London bourse operator, valuing it at £29.6 billion
  • The takeover would be the HKEX’s second overseas acquisition by after its 2012 purchase of the London Metal Exchange
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 2:44pm, 12 Sep, 2019

Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central on 30 May 2019. Photo: Warton Li
