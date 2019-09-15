A Chinese flag flies in front of the People’s Bank of China headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Why China’s central bank is liberalising its interest-rate system
- As part of liberalising its interest-rate system from August, the PBOC replaced the benchmark lending rate with two new reference rates for bank loans
- The PBOC wants to influence the economy and financial markets via the price of its short-term loans in the open market – an approach similar to other central banks
Topic | Global interest rates
