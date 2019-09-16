Norman Chan Tak-lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, speaks at the Treasury Markets Summit. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Short sellers don’t have enough ‘bullets’ to successfully attack the Hong Kong market like in 1998, says Monetary Authority’s Chan
- Hong Kong financial market is much bigger a decade later, making it too expensive for short-sellers to successfully attack
- No evidence of big capital flight due to protests, Chan says
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
