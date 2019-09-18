CLSA has leased office space at One Pacific Place since 2000, Swire Properties says. Photo: Shutterstock
CLSA renews office lease with Swire Group, defying parent’s reported order to cut ties with company that drew China’s ire
- Hong Kong brokerage renews lease for offices at Swire Properties-owned One Pacific Place
- Beijing has been critical of how Swire Group-owned Cathay handled staff during Hong Kong protests
Topic | Swire Group
