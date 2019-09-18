Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

CLSA has leased office space at One Pacific Place since 2000, Swire Properties says. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & Finance

CLSA renews office lease with Swire Group, defying parent’s reported order to cut ties with company that drew China’s ire

  • Hong Kong brokerage renews lease for offices at Swire Properties-owned One Pacific Place
  • Beijing has been critical of how Swire Group-owned Cathay handled staff during Hong Kong protests
Topic |   Swire Group
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 9:45pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

CLSA has leased office space at One Pacific Place since 2000, Swire Properties says. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.