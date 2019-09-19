A view of Hong Kong’s Central financial district on July 25, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
Hong Kong follows US Fed’s 25 basis point rate cut, just in time for city’s stalling economy and kick start Budweiser’s mega IPO
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has cut the base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 per cent effective immediately
- Norman Chan Tak-lam, due to retire on September 30 as the HKMA’s second chief executive, is scheduled for a media conference this morning after the rate cut
