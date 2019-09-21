Channels

Hong Kong’s role as a gateway to access the mainland’s financial markets remains as strong as ever, say analysts. Photo: Martin Chan
Banking & Finance

China’s financial market reform opens up opportunities for Hong Kong, strengthens gateway role

  • Hong Kong’s unique location, regulatory framework and openness make it irreplaceable for foreign investors looking to tap the Chinese onshore market, analysts say
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 1:45pm, 21 Sep, 2019

A Chinese investor before an electronic display of stock data at a brokerage house in Beijing on 15 February 2016. Contrary to global conventions, China represents gains and advances in red, using the colour green to denote losses and declines. Photo: EPA
Companies

China scraps QFII and RQFII investments quota to allow unrestricted access to world’s second-largest capital market

  • China’s currency regulator has announced that it would scrap the investment quotas under the QFII and RQFII programmes
  • The Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, introduced in 2002, lets investors buy China’s yuan-denominated A shares. The RQFII programme, introduced in 2011, is denominated in yuan
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 11:03pm, 10 Sep, 2019

