‘If the protests continue and market turnover continues to go down, more small players may leave the market,’ says Tom Chan Pak-lam, chairman of the Institute of Securities Dealers. Photo: EPA
Protests force Hong Kong’s small stock brokers out of business, with little chance of rescue by Chinese buyers
- Struggling brokers are finding they can no longer rely on their traditional rescuers – mainland Chinese buyers willing to pay a healthy premium to get a foothold in the local market
- Ten small brokers have had to shut their doors since the start of the civil unrest that has slashed their revenues by almost a third
Travellers queue to go through a security check before entering Hong Kong International Airport earlier this month following anti-government protests. With travel to and from the city down sharply, airlines have slashed fares to fill seats. Photo: Sam Tsang
Air fares plunge amid Hong Kong protests, to as low as US$153 for return flight to Los Angeles
- Fares from Hong Kong have hit unprecedented lows amid the drop in tourism caused by anti-government protests which led to a partial shutdown of city’s airport
- Cathay Pacific has Vancouver flights for under US$550 and Air France flights to Paris for under US$500; tickets to Brunei can be had for under US$240
