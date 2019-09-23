Channels

‘If the protests continue and market turnover continues to go down, more small players may leave the market,’ says Tom Chan Pak-lam, chairman of the Institute of Securities Dealers. Photo: EPA
Protests force Hong Kong’s small stock brokers out of business, with little chance of rescue by Chinese buyers

  • Struggling brokers are finding they can no longer rely on their traditional rescuers – mainland Chinese buyers willing to pay a healthy premium to get a foothold in the local market
  • Ten small brokers have had to shut their doors since the start of the civil unrest that has slashed their revenues by almost a third
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Xie Yu  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 9:44am, 23 Sep, 2019

Travellers queue to go through a security check before entering Hong Kong International Airport earlier this month following anti-government protests. With travel to and from the city down sharply, airlines have slashed fares to fill seats. Photo: Sam Tsang
Air fares plunge amid Hong Kong protests, to as low as US$153 for return flight to Los Angeles

  • Fares from Hong Kong have hit unprecedented lows amid the drop in tourism caused by anti-government protests which led to a partial shutdown of city’s airport
  • Cathay Pacific has Vancouver flights for under US$550 and Air France flights to Paris for under US$500; tickets to Brunei can be had for under US$240
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Marissa Carruthers

Marissa Carruthers  

Updated: 12:38pm, 18 Sep, 2019

