Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Storm tides caused by the worst typhoons could swamp large swathes of the bay area’s seven airports and 43 of its 50 ports by 2030 as sea levels rise, warned China Water Risk director, Debra Tan. Photo: Xinhua
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong set to lead green building and flood-risk initiatives in Greater Bay Area as protests cast doubt over role

  • The city’s worst political crisis in its history had raised concerns it could find itself frozen out of future GBA collaborations
  • Collaboration on both fronts will be spearheaded by organisations based in the city, according to the Hong Kong Green Finance Association
Topic |   Green bonds
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 7:45pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Storm tides caused by the worst typhoons could swamp large swathes of the bay area’s seven airports and 43 of its 50 ports by 2030 as sea levels rise, warned China Water Risk director, Debra Tan. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.