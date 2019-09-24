An employee looks at information for the FTSE 100 share price information in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc's offices on July 6, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
A second Chinese stock heads to London exchange as looming Brexit imperils cross-border link with Shanghai
- China Pacific Insurance proposed to sell global depository receipts that represent no more than a 10 per cent stake in London
- Founder Securities estimates the flotation to be as much as 20 billion yuan, on track to be the biggest IPO in London this year
