Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The usually safe health care stocks and technology shares were among the biggest losers in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Xiaomi, Tencent hit as Hong Kong stocks, weighed down by Trump impeachment inquiry, fall to biggest daily decline in a month

  • Hang Seng Index closes 1.28 per cent lower at 25,945.35
  • Shanghai Composite Index closes 1 per cent down at 2,955.4
Topic |   Stocks
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 5:25pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The usually safe health care stocks and technology shares were among the biggest losers in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.