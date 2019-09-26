Channels

Virtual banks will launch services ‘in a staged manner’, says Arthur Yuen, deputy CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong virtual banks could soft-launch some services in fourth quarter, monetary authority says

  • The introduction of virtual banking services will be a ‘gradual’ process, Arthur Yuen, deputy CEO of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, says
  • Virtual banks expect to offer ‘simple’ products initially
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 6:15pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Virtual banks will launch services 'in a staged manner', says Arthur Yuen, deputy CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Jonathan Wong
