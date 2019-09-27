Trader Gregory Rowe monitors stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, September 16, 2019. Photo: AP
China’s bonds snubbed by FTSE Russell’s flagship index, missing out on up to US$7.5 billion of extra investments a month
- FTSE Russell opted not to follow two competitors in adding China’s domestic debt to its flagship Government Bond Index
- The decision means China could be missing out on US$6 billion to US$7.5 billion of extra investment flows a month, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate
