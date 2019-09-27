The fund was set up originally in 2013 by e-commerce and internet payment giant Alibaba to help users of Alipay invest their idle cash. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Financial’s Yu’e Bao shrinks 39 per cent, loses top spot as world’s biggest money market fund, says Fitch Ratings
- Negative real yields and more competition from banks’ wealth management services caused the Chinese fund to shed 39 per cent of its assets
- Artificial intelligence, data analytics helped Yu’e Bao evolve into a multi-fund platform, as investors’ capital continues to fan out to more fund managers
Topic | Fintech
The fund was set up originally in 2013 by e-commerce and internet payment giant Alibaba to help users of Alipay invest their idle cash. Photo: Bloomberg