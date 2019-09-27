Channels

The penetration rate for eye surgery in China is very low, according to Jørn Slot Jørgensen, chairman and CEO of EuroEyes. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK
Banking & Finance

German eye clinic group EuroEyes sets sights on US$90 million IPO in Hong Kong as investor sentiment starts to make a comeback

  • ● It is the latest in a series of initial public offerings (IPOs) returning to the city after confidence was damaged by the political crisis
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 9:53pm, 27 Sep, 2019

The penetration rate for eye surgery in China is very low, according to Jørn Slot Jørgensen, chairman and CEO of EuroEyes. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK
Packs of Budweiser’s beer are displayed in a Shanghai's supermarket on 20 October 2004. Photo: AFP
Companies

Budweiser offers shares at HK$27 each, handing Hong Kong a US$5 billion IPO at a time of unprecedented civil strife

  • The Asia-Pacific arm of world’s largest brewer previously postponed its listing in July
  • Budweiser Brewing Company APAC’s IPO is the world’s second-biggest sale of the year after Uber Technologies
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:03pm, 24 Sep, 2019

Packs of Budweiser’s beer are displayed in a Shanghai's supermarket on 20 October 2004. Photo: AFP
