The Hang Seng Index has risen by more than 6 per cent in the first two weeks of September, as sentiment improves in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong might yet shrug off 63 per cent third-quarter decline in IPOs to regain crown of top market globally this year, analysts say
- City has been the world’s largest market for initial public offerings six times over the past decade
- Hong Kong to benefit if the US decides to de-list Chinese companies, Hong Kong Securities Association says
