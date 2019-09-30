Exchange Square in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong stock exchange will be closed on Tuesday because of the National Day holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong market closes higher, as US-China trade war fears weigh on mainland Chinese stocks
- Shanghai Composite closes down 0.92 per cent, surrenders September gains
- Budweiser Brewing rises by more than 4 per cent in Hong Kong on debut
