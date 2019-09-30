A woman walks by a money exchange shop decorated with various banknotes at Central. Overall currency deposits in Hong Kong’s banking system edged up by 0.2 per cent month on month in August. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong dollar deposits and money supply slip moderately in August as IPO market dries up
- Hong Kong dollar deposits shrink 1.6 per cent month on month to HK$6.843 trillion in August
- M2 money supply falls by 1.5 per cent in August from a month earlier
Hong Kong’s financial market is much bigger now than it was during the Asian financial crisis in 1998, says Norman Chan, CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Roy Issa
Shortsellers assembled for Hong Kong’s market tumble may have paid HK$12.4 billion for show that never was
- City’s top brokers built up positions in August, when the Hang Seng was down 7.4 per cent
- The benchmark has risen by more than 6 per cent in the first two weeks of September
