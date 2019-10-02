Channels

Eddie Yue Wai-man, the new chief executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, speaks to the press on his first day in office, on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s new monetary chief Eddie Yue vows to defend currency peg, says there’s no need to change it

  • Eddie Yue Wai-man, 54, takes over as HKMA’s chief executive from Norman Chan Tak-lam, who retired on Tuesday
  • Yue says he plans to maintain the stability of the financial market and the peg linked exchange system that has served the HKMA since it was set up in 1983
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:41pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Retiring Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam meets the press at Two International Finance Centre, in Central, on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s retiring monetary chief Norman Chan backs annuity scheme launched under his leadership last year

  • Norman Chan Tak-lam was appointed as the HKMA’s second chief executive in 2009
  • Introduced eight rounds of mortgage tightening to cool the city’s property market after the global financial crisis in 2009
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:15am, 1 Oct, 2019

