A mask left behind by protesters in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district following clashes on September 29. An analyst said the impact of a face mask ban would be ‘neutral’. He said: “how are they going to enforce [the ban]?’ Photo: AFP
Hang Seng Index, trains operator MTR boosted by proposed ban on face masks
- MTR shares rebound after hitting eight-month low in intraday trading
- Poor US economic data to have less of an impact on H shares, analyst says
Topic | Stocks
Protesters set fire to an entrance of Jordan MTR station on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Whose interests did Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation have in mind when it closed half of its stations on National Day?
- Commuter concern group calls the closure of half of operator’s network ‘outrageous’
- Rail giant says move was to prevent damage, reduce risk to lives
Topic | Hong Kong protests
