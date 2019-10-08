MPF members could consider investing in Asian equity funds, as many Southeast Asian countries would benefit from some Chinese manufacturers moving their production to these countries to tap lower costs and avoid US tariffs. Photo: Roy Issa
Investing MPF in Japan, US and Asia funds pays off as protests, trade war weigh on Hong Kong stocks in third quarter
- Hong Kong stock funds were the second-worst performers and lost 6.9 per cent during July-September
- In first nine months, Hong Kong stock funds were once again among the worst performers, with an average return of 4 per cent
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
