It is hoped the virtual insurance licences will encourage wider use of technology by Hong Kong’s insurers. Photo: Shutterstock
First virtual general insurance licence goes to Avo as Insurance Authority promotes insurtech in Hong Kong
- Avo will be a purely digital insurer, selling its products online without the use of agents or brokers
- The virtual licences are aimed at promoting insurtech in Hong Kong
