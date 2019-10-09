Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

It is hoped the virtual insurance licences will encourage wider use of technology by Hong Kong’s insurers. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & Finance

First virtual general insurance licence goes to Avo as Insurance Authority promotes insurtech in Hong Kong

  • Avo will be a purely digital insurer, selling its products online without the use of agents or brokers
  • The virtual licences are aimed at promoting insurtech in Hong Kong
Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 7:30am, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

It is hoped the virtual insurance licences will encourage wider use of technology by Hong Kong’s insurers. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.