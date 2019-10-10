Channels

McCourt said he expects bitcoin options will enable miners of the cryptocurrency to more effectively hedge the cost of their production. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Exchange provider CME Group expects bitcoin options to be a hit with Asian cryptocurrency traders, miners

  • Slated for launch in the first quarter 2020, the new bitcoin options should prove as popular as futures contracts, says CME Group’s Tim McCourt
  • Bitcoin price has more than doubled this year, having plunged 40 per cent from a peak in June; options could help hedge against volatility
Topic |   Bitcoin
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Oct, 2019

McCourt said he expects bitcoin options will enable miners of the cryptocurrency to more effectively hedge the cost of their production. Photo: Reuters
