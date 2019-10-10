Channels

An employee counts Hong Kong one-thousand dollar banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s dollar is immune to protests, in a blow to short sellers gunning for a rematch of their 1997 takedown of the currency

  • The Hong Kong dollar hasn’t once reached the weak end of its trading band against the US dollar since the protests began four months ago
  • The currency rose 0.04 per cent to 7.8426 per US dollar as of 11:31am on Thursday
Updated: 4:17pm, 10 Oct, 2019

