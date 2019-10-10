Swiss fashion house Bally is one of many brands owned by Shandong Ruyi, dubbed ‘China’s LVMH’. Photo: Bloomberg
Fashion giant Shandong Ruyi, dubbed ‘China’s LVMH’, downgraded by Moody’s after spending spree leaves it hard-pressed to repay debts
- The credit ratings agency downgraded Ruyi to B3 from B2, and put it under review for further downgrade
- Ruyi’s ability to service a slew of debt maturities in the next 12-18 months, and its ‘limited progress’ on its refinancing plans are cause for concern, says Moody’s
Topic | Retailing
Swiss fashion house Bally is one of many brands owned by Shandong Ruyi, dubbed ‘China’s LVMH’. Photo: Bloomberg