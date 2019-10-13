A China Construction Bank branch vandalised by protesters following a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law issued by the government on October 5, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
From email alerts to working from home, financial companies are implementing contingency plans as protests rage in Hong Kong
- Banks say they’re focused on safety of their employees, still being able to provide services to customers as Hong Kong protests continue
- Employees are working remotely, getting email alerts on potential conflict points
Topic | Banking & Finance
Chinese artist Sanyu’s Leopard oil on canvas on display at a previous Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong. This year his painting, Nu, sold for HK$198 million. Photo: Nora Tam
Auction house Sotheby’s raises over US$400 million in sixth straight sale as phone, online bids offset drop in visitors amid protests
- The percentage of phone bidding and online bidding grew by 17 per cent and 44 per cent respectively, said Kevin Ching, CEO of Sotheby’s Asia
- New York-headquartered Sotheby’s sold 3,423 lots in 20 auctions over five days at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, it said on Wednesday
Topic | Auctions
