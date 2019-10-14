US President Donald J. Trump (R) shakes hands with vice-premier of China Liu He (L) after being presented a letter from President of China Xi Jinping during their meeting on trade negotiations in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on 11 October 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Partial trade deal between the US and China fails to give the yuan the lift-off, Goldman Sachs says
- The yuan may weaken to 7.20 per US dollar within three and six months, before recovering to 7.10 in 12 months, Goldman says
US President Donald J. Trump (R) shakes hands with vice-premier of China Liu He (L) after being presented a letter from President of China Xi Jinping during their meeting on trade negotiations in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on 11 October 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE