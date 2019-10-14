Channels

Exterior of a Baoshang Bank's office building at the city centre of Baotou, Inner Mongolia on 29 July 2019. Photo: SCMP/Orange Wang
Banking & Finance

Going, going, still no takers?China’s small, indebted local banks fail to attract buyers at auction, even at half price

  • Chinese banks are trading at a distressed level in Hong Kong, at an average of 0.6 times their forecast book value
  • Stocks and bonds of smaller banks – companies that UBS estimated are facing a potential capital shortfall of 2.4 trillion yuan – are struggling to find buyers
Updated: 11:42am, 14 Oct, 2019

