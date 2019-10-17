John Bremridge, Hong Kong’s then financial secretary, announces the pegging of the Hong Kong dollar to the US dollar at a rate of HK$7.80, on October 15, 1983. The peg came into effect two days later. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong dollar returns to form as world’s most boring currency as it marks 36th peg anniversary with little fuss
- Peg was introduced by then financial secretary John Bremridge on October 17, 1983
- Analysts and businessmen say the peg is one of the main reasons for Hong Kong’s rise as a major international financial centre
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
John Bremridge, Hong Kong’s then financial secretary, announces the pegging of the Hong Kong dollar to the US dollar at a rate of HK$7.80, on October 15, 1983. The peg came into effect two days later. Photo: SCMP