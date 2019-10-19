The People’s Bank of China has vowed to support the nation’s small businesses. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s onshore bond defaults likely to continue rising as ratio matches 2018 record, Fitch says
- Default rate by issuer count stood at 44 or 1.03 per cent in the first three quarters of this year, Fitch says
- Chinese companies have missed repayment obligations on onshore bonds worth more than 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion), says Goldman Sachs
Topic | Bonds
