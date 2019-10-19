Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The People’s Bank of China has vowed to support the nation’s small businesses. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

China’s onshore bond defaults likely to continue rising as ratio matches 2018 record, Fitch says

  • Default rate by issuer count stood at 44 or 1.03 per cent in the first three quarters of this year, Fitch says
  • Chinese companies have missed repayment obligations on onshore bonds worth more than 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion), says Goldman Sachs
Topic |   Bonds
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 8:15am, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The People’s Bank of China has vowed to support the nation’s small businesses. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.