Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio questions witnesses before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about Share:

Some stocks in the index, such as Hangzhou Hikvision, have recently been placed on a US blacklist preventing business with American companies.

Advertisement “It is deeply troubling that a company like Hikvision, which is complicit in China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang and is on the Commerce Department’s banned Entity List, can get access to the US capital markets through an MSCI index,” Rubio said in a statement on Monday. “I will continue to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan fashion to ensure that US investors and pensioners are not at risk.”

SUBSCRIBE TO SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Get updates direct to your inbox SUBMIT By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy Thank you for your subscription. other newsletters. You can also view our

MSCI didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Rubio’s pressure on MSCI is part of a larger campaign by US lawmakers to slow the spigot of money that has flowed from US investment funds into Chinese companies. The moves come during an ongoing trade war between the two countries that has prompted US officials to increase scrutiny to the money going into China.

Advertisement

American Securities Association CEO Chris Iacovella said MSCI’s response fails to address any of the concerns Rubio raised to protect American investors.

“MSCI continues to look the other way as it funnels billions of dollars of American money out of the US and into Chinese companies that are fraudulent, on the sanctions list, or do-not-do business list,” he said.

advocating for more stringent restraints scrutiny of Chinese companies in stock indexes Rubio has led a push by a group of bipartisan lawmakerson investment and greaterand US pension funds. He has also proposed legislation that could delist Chinese companies from US exchanges if they failed to comply with US accounting practices and other laws.

The White House has been in touch with Rubio to discuss its support for the matter, but the legislation’s prospects in Congress remain unclear.

The MSCI letter agreed with Rubio that investors should know where they are investing and said in some cases the company makes specific references to China’s different accounting standards, and identifies China as an authoritarian regime. A Rubio spokesman said the Senator’s office received the letter earlier this month.

The MSCI CEO drew the distinction between passive index funds that MSCI powers, which do not serve as investment recommendations, and active asset managers, who can pick and choose which stocks to direct funds. In addition to serving as a benchmark for investments, MSCI said its indexes are used by academic institutions and researchers, cautioning that requiring the index to exclude certain stocks would “severely limit the ability to understand and assess global markets.”

Rubio told Bloomberg earlier this year that he’s not advocating for an all-out ban on US investment in China, but for a regulatory body charged with examining investments, modelled on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, which was recently granted greater power to restrict Chinese acquisitions of US technology.