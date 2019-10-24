Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited’s chief executive officer Jan Craps (left) and the company’s executive director Frank Wang striking a ceremonial gong during the September 30 listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Is money fleeing Hong Kong? Not according to the initial public offerings dipping into one of Asia’s deepest capital pools
- The city has hosted two IPOs of more than US$1 billion since early June: Budweiser’s US$5 billion offering in September, and ESR Cayman’s US$1.45 billion this month
- Companies have raised US$18.6 billion in the city so far this year, ranking Hong Kong behind New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq globally
