A masked anti-government protester on October 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong businesses affected by vandalism and arson during protests seen filing up to HK$600 million in insurance claims
- Railway operator MTR alone is likely file for HK$100 million in insurance claims to cover damage to its property so far, says an industry expert
- Insurance claims nowhere near the HK$3.1 billion seen after Typhoon Mangkhut tore through the city last year
Topic | Insurance
An elderly man exercising in Mong Kok. Some insurers are targeting the city’s ‘silver-haired’ residents with their retirement products. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong insurers target young and the elderly as protests deter mainland Chinese from buying insurance products in the city
- Insurance sales to mainland Chinese customers have dropped by an estimated 30 per cent during the protests
- The sales have been a hugely important source of income for the city’s insurers, who are desperate to tap new types of customer to plug the gap
