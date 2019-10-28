Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchanges to welcome the first trading day of the Lunar New Year on February 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong edges past Nasdaq as the world’s third-quarter IPO hub as companies returned to one of Asia’s deepest markets for funds

  • The total value of first-time share sales in Hong Kong since September 1 is US$7.9 billion, overshadowing Nasdaq’s US$7 billion and US$3 billion at the New York Stock Exchange, according to Bloomberg
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev NV’s US$5.8 billion IPO of its Asian unit and another billion-dollar-plus deal contributed to the lead held by the Asian financial centre
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:43am, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchanges to welcome the first trading day of the Lunar New Year on February 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited’s chief executive officer Jan Craps (left) and the company’s executive director Frank Wang striking a ceremonial gong during the September 30 listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Is money fleeing Hong Kong? Not according to the initial public offerings dipping into one of Asia’s deepest capital pools

  • The city has hosted two IPOs of more than US$1 billion since early June: Budweiser’s US$5 billion offering in September, and ESR Cayman’s US$1.45 billion this month
  • Companies have raised US$18.6 billion in the city so far this year, ranking Hong Kong behind New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq globally
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:10am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited’s chief executive officer Jan Craps (left) and the company’s executive director Frank Wang striking a ceremonial gong during the September 30 listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.