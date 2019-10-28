A ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchanges to welcome the first trading day of the Lunar New Year on February 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong edges past Nasdaq as the world’s third-quarter IPO hub as companies returned to one of Asia’s deepest markets for funds
- The total value of first-time share sales in Hong Kong since September 1 is US$7.9 billion, overshadowing Nasdaq’s US$7 billion and US$3 billion at the New York Stock Exchange, according to Bloomberg
- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV’s US$5.8 billion IPO of its Asian unit and another billion-dollar-plus deal contributed to the lead held by the Asian financial centre
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited’s chief executive officer Jan Craps (left) and the company’s executive director Frank Wang striking a ceremonial gong during the September 30 listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
